A call for permanent mask wearing on public transit

Mask wearing on public transportation, especially during winter, should be a permanent compulsory measure for the benefit of public health, a deputy to Shanghai People’s Congress suggested.

The deputy, Pan Xichen, director of the public relations department for China Telecom’s Shanghai Branch, said the measure would be beneficial beyond inhibiting the spread of infectious diseases.

It could significantly reduce the number of respiratory infections and lessen hospitals' workloads, as has been the case this winter.

Such a measure would also help increase public health awareness, especially among children who would carry forward the habit for a healthier city in the future.