10 public welfare programs unveiled to improve people's lives

Shanghai authorities today announced this year's 10 public welfare programs to improve people's lives, covering a wide range of areas such as senior care, health, education and employment.

Among them, there will be 5,000 new beds at senior homes in the city, and 2,000 beds will be refitted to satisfy the needs of those with cognitive disorders.

Fifty new community-based comprehensive senior service centers and 200 new community-based canteens for the elderly are also on the agenda.

Shanghai residents over the age of 60 comprise more than 35 percent of the permanent population. It's estimated that about 300,000 people in the city suffer from dementia, a figure projected to increase.

Five hundred “Love Summer Care” camps providing daycare services to elementary school students lacking proper supervision during the summer vacation will open as part of the city's life-improvement projects. Additionally, educational support will be provided for 300 children with absent or improper guardianship.



Ten thousand public vehicle charging facilities will be added across the city, and e-bike charging facilities will be installed in 500 residential complexes.



Two hundred breakfast project demonstration sites will be launched, and to address unemployment, assistance will be given to 8,000 chronically unemployed young people to find jobs or start their own businesses.

A total of 20,000 domestic helpers will be trained.

Six new or renovated first-aid stations with ambulances will improve emergency services, and 30 community rehabilitation centers will be built.

One hundred health service sites will be established at office buildings and industrial zones.

One hundred taxi waiting areas in downtown Shanghai will be added.

Frequent flooding of 11 downtown streets will be addressed, and a 200-kilometer greenway will be created.

Other life-improvement projects include 80 new or renovated fitness tracks and 80 new or renovated sports fields for residents.

City seniors will be taught to use intelligent technologies to help them adapt to the digital age, and local households with financial difficulties will receive free broadband Internet upgrade services.