News / Metro

Adviser stresses children's mental health

Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  21:33 UTC+8, 2021-01-25       0
Two Sessions discussion told the healthy growth of children not only required teachers but also the participation of childcare workers, health-care providers and nutritionists.
Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  21:33 UTC+8, 2021-01-25       0

Teachers and parents should pay more attention to children's mental health, Fang Yue, head of the China Welfare Institute Nursery, said during a Two Sessions meeting on Monday.

At a Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Shanghai Committee discussion on civil affairs, Fang, a local political adviser, said: "In September last year, Shanghai released a three-year plan for nursery services and the city will continue to build affordable nurseries in the following three years to meet people's demands.”

She said the city had made great efforts to build a high-quality preschool education system during the 13th Five Year-Plan (2016-20). 

The healthy growth of children not only required teachers but also needed the participation of childcare workers, health-care providers and nutritionists, she said, and these groups of people should receive professional training and be included in the teaching staff.

Fang said mental health was an issue that teachers and parents sometimes neglected. They should be aware of children's psychological problems and intervene at an early stage.

She said: “Respect, acceptance and love are the cornerstones of a child's growth. Only with respect for others and acceptance of those who are different from them, can children grow into people having independent personalities and a love of life."

Vice Mayor Chen Qun told the meeting that the city had several plans to address these issues in the 14th Five Year-Plan (2021-25). It was hoped that newly established kindergartens would have nursery classes. This year it planned to build 50 affordable nurseries and such nurseries would expand to the city's outskirts.

Enterprises and social organizations would be encouraged to open nursery classes to meet the shortage.

Several political advisers called for more concern to be paid to young people's mental health. Chen said the city planned to add more professional mental health counselors in schools and encourage community mental health centers to have closer connections with schools. 

More emphasis would be placed on sports at school. 

"We hope students in basic education, especially pupils at primary schools, can have one physical education class a day to encourage them do more outdoor exercises, which can help improve their mental health and relieve anxiety,” Chen said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     