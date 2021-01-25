Districts work together on training talent

City's Qingpu District and Wujiang District in Jiangsu Province to enhance cooperation in talent training and information sharing after a memorandum was signed on Monday.

Market regulators in Shanghai’s Qingpu District and Wujiang District in neighboring Jiangsu Province will enhance cooperation in talent training and information sharing after a memorandum was signed on Monday.

Under the memorandum, education and training bases for law enforcement officials and corporate talent will be established.

The aim is to train young cadre teams and promote higher level integration and development of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, officials said.

The economy of the Yangtze River Delta region is one of the most active, open and innovative in China and creating a fair, transparent and stable business environment is of great significance, said Jiang Renhui, head of Qingpu's organization department.

It is important to cultivate a market supervision and management cadre team who can serve as a think tank, Jiang said.

Qingpu District has kept improving its business environment and stepped up the establishment of integrated registration mechanisms in the Yangtze River Delta region, providing cross-area registration and single-window services.

By promoting the use of electronic operating licenses, seals and signatures, applicants are exempt from multiple visits to submit documents in the region.

The e-versions of licenses and seals have the same legal power as physical ones.

The district's administration for market regulation has also enabled single registration of one venue with different types of businesses and single registration for companies looking to open new branches in the region.