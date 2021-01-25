City reports one new local COVID-19 case

Latest patient the bed-ridden father of a previously confirmed case living in the Zhaotong residential area in Huangpu District, according to health officials.

Shanghai reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case on Sunday, health officials told a press conference on Monday.

The man is the bed-ridden father of a previously confirmed case living in the Zhaotong residential area in Huangpu District.

As a close contact, he had been put under central quarantine on January 21 and had showed symptoms during quarantine.

All his close contacts have been quarantined, and his home has been disinfected. Epidemiological investigations have been carried out at his residential complex, Wu Jinglei, director of the Shanghai Health Commission, said.

At present, all 13 locally transmitted cases are being treated at the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center.

Eight were diagnosed with COVID-19 after they were placed under central quarantine together with other 372 close contacts of earlier confirmed cases. They've all received nucleic acid tests, with one result still to come out.

A total of 1,007 close contacts of these 380 people have also been put under central quarantine, with 940 showing negative results. Tests are still under way.

In addition, 37,592 related people have been identified. Two were diagnosed with COVID-19, and one is waiting for a result.

Thirty-five of 3,483 samples, collected from the patients’ homes and workplaces, tested positive.

According to the health commission, there have been 362 local cases so far. Seven patients had died and 342 were discharged on recovery.

Of all the 1,282 imported cases, 1,190 people have been discharged upon recovery and 92 are still in hospital, including one in a serious condition. Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

The two newly reported imported cases are both Chinese people. One worked in Israel and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on January 20, the other studied in Japan and arrived at the Pudong airport on January 22.

Both have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 67 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, nine imported patients were discharged upon recovery.

Wu said patients can be discharged from hospital after their body temperatures turn normal, respiratory symptoms and lung functions significantly improve, and after two consecutive negative nucleic acid tests.

Under closed-loop management, they will be transferred to designated places or their homes for 14-day quarantine. Medical staff will measure their temperatures and check their condition every day. They will be out of quarantine only if they test negative during quarantine. Follow-up visits to designated hospitals are also required.