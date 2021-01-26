One-stop care services for elderly residents

Jiading attaches great importance to “one-stop” elderly care service institutions near residents’ homes.

Three are in operation including Beiguan Village and Pengzhao Village senior service centers in Malu Town and Zhaoxiang Village Integrated Senior Service Center in Anting Town.

“Providing senior care services in rural areas is more difficult compared with urban areas. In order to solve problems, Beiguan Village has built a ‘15-minute elderly care service circle,’” says He Yijian, deputy head of the Beiguan Village.

To that end, the primary consideration was the location of the elderly service center.“The location needs to be easily accessible and integrates existing resources to a great extent,” He said.

The center, which was completed in 2019, is close to village’s nursery, the standardized fitness site, 100-meter ecological corridor, the village committee and the Beiguan Community Health Service Station.

Providing daily care for the elderly is the basis for improving the senior care services.

“The center provides comprehensive senior care services such as meal assistance, daycare and full care throughout the life cycle,” He said.

The elderly who choose daycare services can enjoy services including nursing, medical and health care, reading and making handicrafts. This not only reduces the burden on the family, but also alleviates the loneliness of the elderly, realizing the wish of most elderly people to “grow old without leaving home.”

The center also has a care home for the elderly with 48 beds in 24 rooms. Each room is equipped with bathing, air conditioning facilities and a television.