Volunteers help needy survive the winter

﻿ Tong Wangyue
Tong Wangyue
  12:09 UTC+8, 2021-01-26       0
Jiading has a series of measures in place to help needy groups in winter.
  12:09 UTC+8, 2021-01-26

Jiading has a series of measures in place to help needy groups in winter.

The district has launched a collaborative plan to find vagrants and beggars and guide them to relief agencies for free food, accommodation and warm clothing.

The district rescue station has also prepared sufficient quilts, down jackets, food and other supplies, and temporarily opened four rooms for anyone who needs a shelter from the cold. Temporary places for vagrants who don’t want to go to the rescue station have opened.

“Have a cup of hot ginger tea to warm up your body.” Gong Weihua, a sanitation worker near Bai’an Highway on Qumen Road in Waigang Town, got hot ginger tea from Waigang Nursing Home.

“The sanitation workers work very hard to keep the streets clean. We also want to make contributions and warm them up in the winter,” said one of the nursing home staff.

There are over 200 volunteers in Jiading Town serving more than 1,000 elderly people in the community.

“To help the elderly against the cold wave, all volunteers have increased the frequency of contact. The elderly can ask for help if they encounter any difficulties,” said Zhang Tingting, director of the Community Service Center for the Elderly.

Zhu Xiuying, an volunteer from Jiading Town, visited the home of 97-year-old Wang Xiangshu early in the morning.

“I usually make a phone call to them four times and visit them three times a month. When there is a sudden change in temperature, we will advise them in advance not to go out and pay more attention to keep warm at home,” said Zhu. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
