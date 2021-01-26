News / Metro

Constructions begin on 15 major projects

With an investment of over 10 billion yuan (US$1.55 billion), construction has begun on 15 major projects in Jiading New Town early this month.
With an investment of over 10 billion yuan (US$1.55 billion), construction has begun on 15 major projects in Jiading New Town early this month, involving high-end industries, scientific and technological innovation, infrastructure and people’s livelihoods.

This marks the substantial start of a new round of construction of Jiading New Town and strong power will be injected into the development of Jiading’s future.

Through the strategic support of major projects, Jiading will promote the integration of high-quality industry, shape high-grade culture and education, create a high-quality ecological landscape and build a high-efficiency smart city to accelerate the upgrading and functional remodeling of the new town and build and share a future city with the best quality of life.

The “one ring and three roads” intelligent transport and landscape improvement of Yuanxiang Lake project includes a driverless demonstration ring road, intelligent Baiyin Road, “the most beautiful future road” phase I of Yumin Road S., Huyi Smart Highway and the South Water Pass Park of Hengli River.

The demonstration ring road will be “the first commercial demonstration driverless line” in Shanghai in the future. The Huyi Smart Highway will have an 8.2-kilometer carpool lane.

Jiading New Town highlights the construction concept of “the most modern, most ecological, most dynamic and most convenient.”

The planning area of the new town will be expanded from 122 to 160 square kilometers to build a high ground of scientific and technological innovation, integrated development, culture and education and intelligent transport.

By 2035, Jiading New Town aims to become a comprehensive important city in the Yangtze River Delta region with a population of 1 million and multiple functions, as well as a model to facilitate development of surrounding areas.

