End of an era as electronics mall shuts down

A large mall trading second-hand electronics on Qiujiang Road is to close at the end of January.
Built in 2005, the mall is where local residents seek treasures among junk. In addition to audio-visual products, there are also small objects in various categories.
Qiujiang Road has had a history as a flea market for decades. For some older Shanghainese, it is like a huge offline Taobao, where they can find almost everything they need.
Many stalls in the mall will move to Shanghai Light Textile Market on Cao'an Road, which will create a "Qiujiang Road Zone" on the second floor.
Shanghai Daily reporter Zhu Ying once explored the place. Check the following story.
Useless junk? Hidden gem? You can find almost anything here!
The second-hand electronics mall on Qiujiang Road is closing down at the end of the month.
The mall on Qiujiang Road offers a wide selection of electronic goods.
A customer checks out one of the phones on offer.
Decorative lights are among the goods for sale.
There are treasures waiting to be found among the piles of second-hand goods.
Lights for sale but they will be switched off at the end of the month when stall holders relocate.
For some older Shanghainese, the mall is like a huge offline Taobao, where they can find almost everything they need.
The red paper advertisement hanging at the gate of a store says "big sales."
End of an era as stall holders shut up shop prior to their move.
