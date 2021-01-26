End of an era as electronics mall shuts down

For some older Shanghainese, the second-hand electronics mall on Qiujiang Road was like a huge offline Taobao, where they could find almost everything they needed.

A large mall trading second-hand electronics on Qiujiang Road is to close at the end of January.

Built in 2005, the mall is where local residents seek treasures among junk. In addition to audio-visual products, there are also small objects in various categories.

Qiujiang Road has had a history as a flea market for decades. For some older Shanghainese, it is like a huge offline Taobao, where they can find almost everything they need.

Many stalls in the mall will move to Shanghai Light Textile Market on Cao'an Road, which will create a "Qiujiang Road Zone" on the second floor.

Shanghai Daily reporter Zhu Ying once explored the place. Check the following story.

Useless junk? Hidden gem? You can find almost anything here!

Dong Jun / SHINE

