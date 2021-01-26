Top advisory body concludes annual session

Closing meeting told the city will this year carry out key tasks that include promoting digital transformation and pushing forward the construction of a people-oriented city.

The city’s top political advisory body concluded its annual session on Tuesday afternoon.

The four-day Fourth Plenary Session of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Shanghai Committee passed the report of proposals reviewing work and some resolutions.

Dong Yunhu, chairman of the CPPCC Shanghai Committee, took the chair for the closing meeting which was also attended by Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang, Mayor Gong Zheng, Jiang Zhuoqing, director of Standing Committee of Shanghai People's Congress, and Shanghai Vice Party Secretary Yu Shaoliang.

In Dong's speech, he said this year they will facilitate city's growth by discussing local affairs and policies as their major work and giving precise advice.

They will take the initiative to integrate into and serve the new development pattern.

They will also carry out key tasks including enhancing the "Four Major Functions,” developing the "Five Economies,” construct the "Five New Towns,” driving the high-level reform and opening-up of the Pudong New Area, promoting the city's digital transformation and pushing forward the construction of a people-oriented city.

Yu expressed his congratulations on the success of the session on behalf of the Shanghai Committee of the Communist Party of China.

He said that during the session, city's CPPCC members had given a series of high-quality opinions and suggestions.

By Sunday afternoon, the session had received 912 proposals from local political advisers with over 44 percent of them about the city's social construction and 36 percent about economic development.