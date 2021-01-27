News / Metro

Gifts for staff and patients in quarantine

Gift packages sent to medical staff, hospital workers and patients under quarantine at Renji Hospital's west wing since last Thursday express support and thanks.
Ti Gong

A letter of thanks included in the gift packages.

A total of 1,759 gift packages were sent to medical staff, hospital workers and patients who have been in quarantine at Renji Hospital’s west wing since last Thursday after one worker was confirmed with coronavirus.

The package for patients included a mug with Renji’s logo, chocolate, vitamin C, masks and a letter of thanks to express support.

The package for medical staff and hospital workers included a vacuum cup, chocolate, hand cream and a letter of thanks to express gratitude to staff working on the front line of coronavirus prevention and control.

A patient surnamed Li said she was touched to receive the gift package and said: “It is an honor to all the patients, who also make efforts in the fight and our efforts received recognition.”

The letters of thanks began with “To my family fighting in the front line,” indicating that staff and patients are like family members supporting and caring for each other during this special period, hospital officials said.

Ti Gong

Hospital officials deliver gift packages to medical staff and workers quarantined in Renji Hospital's west branch on Wednesday.

Staff and patients at Renji Hospital’s west wing have been in quarantine since last Thursday.

Ti Gong

A nurse gives a gift package to a patient at the hospital.

Ti Gong

A patient receives a gift package from a doctor at the hospital.

