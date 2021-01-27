News / Metro

Strict control measures for rail passengers

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:52 UTC+8, 2021-01-27       0
Railway stations in the Yangtze River Delta region are tightening prevention and control measures for the 40-day chunyun, the Spring Festival travel rush, which starts on Thursday.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:52 UTC+8, 2021-01-27       0

Railway stations in the Yangtze River Delta region will tighten pandemic prevention and control measures for the 40-day chunyun, the Spring Festival travel rush, which will start on Thursday, China Railway Shanghai Group said on Wednesday.

Quarantine seats have been spared on trains, and passengers with a fever will be transferred to health authorities once spotted, the group said.

All passengers are required to have their temperature checked and wear masks properly.

Passengers coughing will have their temperature checked again onboard.

The timing and frequency of disinfection at railway stations and on trains will be flexible based on traffic flow, and disinfection of waiting areas, toilets, public service facilities and trains will be beefed up.

Ventilation measures will be stepped up and information sharing with relevant departments will be in place to prevent anyone presenting a potential risk from taking trains, the group said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     