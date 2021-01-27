Strict control measures for rail passengers

Railway stations in the Yangtze River Delta region are tightening prevention and control measures for the 40-day chunyun, the Spring Festival travel rush, which starts on Thursday.

Quarantine seats have been spared on trains, and passengers with a fever will be transferred to health authorities once spotted, the group said.

All passengers are required to have their temperature checked and wear masks properly.

Passengers coughing will have their temperature checked again onboard.

The timing and frequency of disinfection at railway stations and on trains will be flexible based on traffic flow, and disinfection of waiting areas, toilets, public service facilities and trains will be beefed up.

Ventilation measures will be stepped up and information sharing with relevant departments will be in place to prevent anyone presenting a potential risk from taking trains, the group said.