Gale alert as cold front set to affect city

With a cold front from the north affecting the city from Thursday, the weather bureau issued a blue gale alert, the lowest in the four-tier system, at 5:15pm on Wednesday.

The wind force will be over 70 kilometers per hour in coastal areas, strong enough to break branches.

Winds of over 60 kilometers per hour are expected in urban districts, the bureau said.

The minimum temperature will gradually decline from 6.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday to freezing point on Friday, with highs decreasing from 10.6 to 8 degrees.

The high temperature is forecast to rise to 12 degrees and 14 degrees over the weekend, with a breeze, and the air quality will be good on Saturday. Rain will fall at the end of this week.

Over the next two days, the air will be slightly polluted by NO2 and PM2.5 blown from the north, the ecology and environment bureau said.