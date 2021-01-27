Firefighters keeping Guixi residents safe

An 11-strong team entered the Guixi residential area this week to carry out inspections of facilities and ensure the safety of residents under lockdown.

Ti Gong

Firefighters have been sent to the Guixi residential area to ensure residents’ safety under quarantine.

The community, in central Huangpu District, is listed as medium-risk and was put into lockdown last Sunday due to a new coronavirus infection.

Over 700 households in the neighbourhood are currently under quarantine.

Ti Gong

According to the local fire brigade, the congregation of residents may trigger fire accidents.

“As the area is mostly old town constructions, it would be hard for fire engines to enter in time,”said Peng Hao, chief of a fire rescue station in Huangpu District.

To eliminate potential risks, a team of 11 firefighters entered the community this week in two batches, responsible for inspecting facilities and giving safety advice. Two fire engines are on standby in case of emergencies.

Ti Gong

The firefighters currently rest in convertible beds in empty apartments.

“I feel honored to be able to support the local communities in the front line,” said Wang Chunming. “My family also understand that this is my duty.”

Wang said they had received training in disinfection measures and were equipped with sufficient protective gear.