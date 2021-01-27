News / Metro

Wedding cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

A couple from Chongming District decided to cancel their wedding ceremony at the last moment to support the COVID-19 prevention and control measures.
Ti Gong

Mao Rui and Li Fu decorate their bridal chamber together. The couple canceled their nuptials due to toughening COVID-19 control measures.

A couple in Chongming District recently canceled their wedding ceremony at the last moment in response to the nation’s intensifying measures on COVID-19 prevention and control.

Mao Rui, the bridegroom, and his bride, Li Fu, both born in 1990s, scheduled their traditional nuptials on Jan 23.

Just the night before the ceremony, they determined to abandon the original grandiose banquet. Instead, they sent the already-booked dishes to their friends, relatives as well as neighbors.

Li said she and Mao both supported the cancellation after the city announced prevention measures for coronavirus on Jan 22, which restricts mobility and discourages gatherings for the upcoming Spring Festival.

Ti Gong

The couple give their wedding dishes to their friends, relatives and neighbors after cancellation of their wedding ceremony.

 “It’s a lie to say you are not disappointed at all,” admitted Li. “But safety comes first, and we still have received huge blessings in different ways.”

Their action and generosity has been praised by netizens.

“Such behavior is particularly touching amid a special period as recent,” was a comment on Weibo.

Apart from dismissing unnecessary gatherings or local travel, people must provide a negative COVID-19 test result within seven days before returning to rural areas, according to the latest rules by the National Health Commission.

Ti Gong

Food materials for Mao Rui and Li Fu's wedding banquet

Ti Gong

Traditional Chongming sticky rice is among the wedding dishes.


