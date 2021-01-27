News / Metro

Toilet cleaning beefed up to ensure safety

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:28 UTC+8, 2021-01-28
Sanitation workers are busy keeping city facilities in pristine condition with regular cleaning and disinfection to prevent any risk of spreading infection.
A sanitation worker cleans a wash basin at a public toilet outside Chenhang Park in Minhang District on Wednesday.

Pandemic prevention and control measures have been beefed up at public toilets in Shanghai to ensure the safety of visitors.

After each use, sanitation workers clean each cubicle.

"Thorough disinfection is conducted at the toilet every two hours with handles, wash basins, taps and wastepaper baskets particularly targeted," said Zhang Xiaoyan, a sanitation worker at a public toilet outside Chenhang Park in Minhang District.

A sanitation worker disinfects a vehicle outside household waste transit station in Pujin Subdistrict on Wednesday. 

The toilet has around 150 to 200 visits a day on average.

After each visitor, Zhang sprays high-concentration disinfectant on cubicle and relevant areas. 

A temperature check for a visitor before entering a public toilet outside Chenhang Park.

Zhang, a native of Chongqing, is staying in Shanghai during the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year holiday.

"It is estimated that an increasing number of people will visit the park during the holiday, and I will provide the best service for toilet users," said Zhang.

A sanitation worker cleans a public toilet outside Chenhang Park on Wednesday. 

She called for understanding because the toilet's windows are being kept open all the time to ensure good ventilation and the air-conditioning is switched off, lowering the temperature inside.

In addition, all the wastepaper baskets in the men's toilet have been removed for safety reasons.

Outside the toilet, another sanitation worker was disinfecting the ground area nearby.

"The disinfection makes me eased," said a resident surnamed Ye after using the facility.

A worker disinfects a public toilet outside Chenhang Park on Wednesday. 

The city's garbage-handling facilities have also enhanced measures against the pandemic.

All people entering the recyclable trash collection station in Minhang’s Pujin Subdistrict are required to wear a mask, have their temperature checked and personal information registered for tracking purposes.

A worker disinfects recyclable trash. 

Containers for recyclable waste are disinfected twice before they are sorted.

Trucks carrying wet and dry trash are also disinfected before entering and leaving the subdistrict’s household waste transit station. 

﻿
