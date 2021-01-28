Local airports heighten virus prevention measures for upcoming holiday

Shanghai's Pudong and Hongqiao airports have strengthened COVID-19 prevention measures for the Spring Festival travel rush that began on Thursday and will run through March 8.

Ti Gong

Shanghai’s Pudong and Hongqiao airports have strengthened COVID-19 prevention measures for the Spring Festival travel rush that began on Thursday and will run through March 8.

All people entering terminals at both airports must wear masks and receive infrared temperature checks. Arriving passengers from medium- and high-risk regions are subject to strict quarantine management, officials from the Shanghai Airport Authority said.

People in China usually enjoy a weeklong holiday for family gatherings and celebrations of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on February 12 this year. Due to the pandemic, however, authorities are encouraging people to avoid traveling during the holiday.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China predicts that domestic carriers will handle about 39 million travelers during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush this year, the same number as last year but fewer than 2019.

Ti Gong

Because many regional governments have implemented policies to discourage people from traveling home during the holiday, the peak traveling period is expected to stagger, officials from China Eastern Airlines said.

The Shanghai-based carrier has increased flights to popular destinations such as Beijing, south Hainan Island and southwest Yunnan Province.

Based on January 26 ticket sales, the 10 most popular routes from Shanghai include Guangzhou and Shenzhen in south Guangdong Province, Sanya in Hainan Island, Chengdu in southwest Sichuan Province and Chongqing.

The peak day for departures is expected to be February 11, the Chinese New Year's Eve, while the returning peak is expected around February 17.

China Eastern has dispatched many wide-body aircraft normally used for international flights for popular domestic routes, including Hongqiao-Shenzhen, Hongqiao-Sanya and Beijing-Shenzhen.



“The airline has launched touchless, paperless and other smart services to reduce contact among travelers and airline staff,” an official with the carrier said.

Ti Gong

China’s first ticket counter within a boarding hall was launched for travelers at Hongqiao airport to change or rebook tickets without going through security a second time.

China Eastern opened the counter in the airport's T2 terminal, enabling travelers to change their itineraries, upgrade seats and print tickets near boarding gates.

Previously, travelers who had to change their flights at boarding gates were required to return to ticket counters and go through security again.

The new process is designed to reduce queuing time at security checks and lessen the risk of COVID-19 cross infection, China Eastern officials said.

Ti Gong

To reduce contact, the airport authority has made most security check channels self-service, enabling passengers to scan their ID cards and faces to complete the process. Passengers are reminded to stay at least a meter away from one another when waiting to go through security.

Eighteen new self-service check-in machines are up and running at Hongqiao, allowing passengers to check in tickets and luggage on their own. They can also board aircraft via facial recognition at Gate 47 in Hongqiao's T2 terminal.

Travelers can also buy masks and hand sanitizer at airport information centers.



A disinfection robot has been deployed in the T2 terminal to sterilize 10,000 square meters of public space, and ultraviolet sterilizing machines continuously disinfect luggage trolleys.