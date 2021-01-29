9 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

No new locally transmitted cases were reported. Meanwhile, five imported patients were discharged upon recovery. One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

There were no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases, but nine imported infections, reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.



The first imported patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on January 25.

The second patient is a Russian who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 25.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in France who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 25.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Mexico who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 26.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Argentina who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 26.

The sixth and seventh patients are a Chinese mother and her son living in Japan who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 14.

The eighth patient is a Chinese working in the Republic of Guinea who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 26.

The ninth patient is Canadian visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 25.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 190 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, five imported patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,311 imported cases, 1,213 have been discharged upon recovery and 98 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 365 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and 16 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.