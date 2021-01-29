Lingang opens new urban risk management center

The new service center will focus on areas including accident risk control, evaluation of natural disasters and protection of construction workers.

Tongji University has established a new center for urban risk management in the Lingang New Area to support the development of local think tank services.

In cooperation with 22 governmental institutes and 17 technical companies, the new service center will focus on areas including accident risk control, evaluation of natural disasters and protection of construction workers.

According to the overall development plan for the area, Lingang will become an international economic zone as well as a modern and intelligent town for living.

Tongji University's institute for Urban Risk Management has played an active role in promoting safe operations in the city, such as assessing the city’s overall emergency response system every three years.

“The integration of industrial and urban development can be risky, and it isn't feasible without the support of think tanks,” said Yuan Guohua, chairman of Lingang Group. “Tongji University’s service center in Lingang will help carry out precise connections and timely services. We will actively support its research.”