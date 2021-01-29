News / Metro

Evacuated Zhaotong Road residents well looked after

﻿ Wu Ruofan
Wu Ruofan
  19:28 UTC+8, 2021-01-29       0
Workers are kept busy attending to the various needs of residents quarantined in hotels for two weeks since the downtown neighborhood was evacuated last week. 
﻿ Wu Ruofan
Wu Ruofan
  19:28 UTC+8, 2021-01-29       0
Evacuated Zhaotong Road residents well looked after
Ti Gong

Community workers with door keys of households in the Zhaotong Road residential area. The neighborhood was put under lockdown on January 21, with most residents later quarantined in hotels..

It’s been a week since residents in the Zhaotong Road residential compound were evacuated from their homes.

The old area in downtown Huangpu District was shut down on January 21 due to new locally transmitted coronavirus cases, with over 1,800 of its residents transferred to seven hotels for two-week quarantine.

Yang Jie, an employee from the local subdistrict, was among the workers helping at a quarantine hotel along with his colleagues and doctors.

Yang said there were more than 260 residents from Zhaotong Road at the hotel, the oldest being 93 years old and the youngest just 4 months.

Evacuated Zhaotong Road residents well looked after
Ti Gong

Community workers at one of the quarantine hotels take notes of residents' breakfast preferences.

Yang’s team has been busy helping the residents, such as delivering breakfast.

“For breakfast, we need to take notes of each person’s requirement,” said Yang. “Every resident was also informed of the rules for ordering takeout food and other deliveries.”

For senior residents who used to live alone and could not look after themselves, special carers have been arranged.

“Some of the elderly people didn’t know how to use TV remote controls, and some need to take regular medicine,” said Yang. “To help them overcome this difficult period and not feel lonely, we try our best to understand their needs and work on them.”

Yang’s team had to collect door keys from every household, so that disinfection of the area could be conducted thoroughly.

Evacuated Zhaotong Road residents well looked after
Ti Gong

Workers disinfect the Zhaotong Road residential area, a task expected to be complete in seven days.

Community workers at the Guixi residential area, another old compound in the district currently under lockdown since January 24, are also busy.

Seventeen street cleaners, who live inside the neighborhood and are being quarantined, have volunteered to take on sanitation work.

Wang Fan, who leads the sanitation team, said they are responsible for the transfer of domestic garbage and disinfection, as well as the cleaning of feces disposal sites.

“We will be on duty at each rubbish bin and feces site, and guide residents to dispose correctly,” said Wang.

After the excretion and waste being transferred to designated places for incineration, Yang’s team disinfect each site.

Evacuated Zhaotong Road residents well looked after
Ti Gong

A street cleaner currently under quarantine inside the Guixi residential area carries on with his work. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     