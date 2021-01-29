Evacuated Zhaotong Road residents well looked after

Workers are kept busy attending to the various needs of residents quarantined in hotels for two weeks since the downtown neighborhood was evacuated last week.

Ti Gong

It’s been a week since residents in the Zhaotong Road residential compound were evacuated from their homes.

The old area in downtown Huangpu District was shut down on January 21 due to new locally transmitted coronavirus cases, with over 1,800 of its residents transferred to seven hotels for two-week quarantine.

Yang Jie, an employee from the local subdistrict, was among the workers helping at a quarantine hotel along with his colleagues and doctors.

Yang said there were more than 260 residents from Zhaotong Road at the hotel, the oldest being 93 years old and the youngest just 4 months.

Ti Gong

Yang’s team has been busy helping the residents, such as delivering breakfast.

“For breakfast, we need to take notes of each person’s requirement,” said Yang. “Every resident was also informed of the rules for ordering takeout food and other deliveries.”

For senior residents who used to live alone and could not look after themselves, special carers have been arranged.

“Some of the elderly people didn’t know how to use TV remote controls, and some need to take regular medicine,” said Yang. “To help them overcome this difficult period and not feel lonely, we try our best to understand their needs and work on them.”

Yang’s team had to collect door keys from every household, so that disinfection of the area could be conducted thoroughly.

Ti Gong

Community workers at the Guixi residential area, another old compound in the district currently under lockdown since January 24, are also busy.

Seventeen street cleaners, who live inside the neighborhood and are being quarantined, have volunteered to take on sanitation work.

Wang Fan, who leads the sanitation team, said they are responsible for the transfer of domestic garbage and disinfection, as well as the cleaning of feces disposal sites.

“We will be on duty at each rubbish bin and feces site, and guide residents to dispose correctly,” said Wang.

After the excretion and waste being transferred to designated places for incineration, Yang’s team disinfect each site.