2 local COVID-19 cases, 9 imported infections reported in Shanghai

  08:46 UTC+8, 2021-01-30       0
The city reported two new locally transmitted coronavirus cases and nine imported infections on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.
The city reported two new locally transmitted coronavirus cases and nine imported infections on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

The first local patient lives in Huangpu District and is the spouse of one of the local COVID-19 cases confirmed on January 21.

The second local case, who lives in Baoshan District, is a relative of one of the local patients confirmed on January 21.

All close contacts with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places. The places the two had visited were fully disinfected.

So far of all the 367 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery, 18 are hospitalized and seven died. No local suspected cases were reported. 

Among the nine imported patients, the first one is an Indian ship crew member whose ship arrived in Shanghai on January 23.

The second is a Chinese living in Hong Kong who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on January 27.

The third, fourth and fifth patients are Chinese working in Morocco who arrived at the Shanghai airport on the same flight on January 26.

The sixth is a Chinese living in the United State who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 26.

The seventh is a Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 27.

The eighth is a German who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 26.

The ninth is a Chinese working in Senegal who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 15.

All the new imported cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 117 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four imported patient were discharged upon recovery, and no imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

So far, of all the 1,320 imported cases, 1,217 have been discharged upon recovery and the other 103 are still hospitalized.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.

