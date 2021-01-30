News / Metro

Children, staff form special bond during Renji Hospital lockdown

Four children aged between 5 and 16 have sung songs to express their gratitude to medical staff who cared for them during the lockdown of Renji Hospital's west branch.
Four children aged between 5 and 16 have sung songs to express their gratitude to medical staff who cared for them during the lockdown of Renji Hospital’s west branch.

The hospital was closed off last Thursday, after a worker was confirmed with coronavirus.

A dozen children between 2 and 18 and their families at the hospital’s pediatric wards undergoing treatment for rheumatic and immunity diseases were quarantined. Many of them are from other provinces.

“Some patients and families expressed anxiety upon learning the news of the lockdown, along with worry about their children’s diseases," said head nurse Gao Feng. "People become depressed and pessimistic."

Medical staff met the demand for diet, organized activities, took care of the children while their parents worked and even gave academic guidance.

“We were already family members of these patients before the epidemic so quarantine was not a barrier between us, rather an opportunity to enhance our relationship," Gao said. "Both patients and medical staff have the strong confidence that we will get through this difficult time together."

Children sung songs to show their thanks.

A patient surnamed Xu, who was diagnosed with lupus two years, said it was her last time to be hospitalized at the west branch’s pediatric ward. She will be transferred to the rheumatology department next time as she will be 18 years old.

“I have recorded my life and treatment after becoming sick and I recorded everything during the lockdown, which is so special and heart-warming for me,” she said.

Ti Gong

A nurse gives academic guidance to a girl during lockdown.

Ti Gong

Xu's diary.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
