Out-of-town workers happy to stay in city over Spring Festival

To curb the spread of COVID-19 during the Spring Festival travel period, people from out of town are advised to stay in Shanghai for the holiday.

Ti Gong

At Yanfeng Automotive Safety Systems Co, a company in the Pudong New Area, about 80 percent of its workers from out of town had planned to go home for the holiday, but now over 80 percent have decided to stay.

Holiday food from the canteen, extra care for overtime workers and company celebrations of the new year are part of the company’s holiday care package for its workers.

While the company is concerned that possible outbreaks of the epidemic in workers’ hometown over the holiday could impede their return, some workers said their families have asked them to remain in Shanghai.

One of them is Wu Xiangxiang, a manufacturing line worker of the company, who is from Linyi City, Shandong Province. He has been working in Shanghai for 12 years and living apart from the rest of his family. The last time he went back home was before the Spring Festival last year.

“I support the call of the government for us to not travel during the Spring Festival, and my parents and wife also advised me to stay in Shanghai,” Wu said.

He said his company’s services for employees during the holiday are satisfying and heart-warming.

Local police have also helped workers.

On Friday afternoon, police officers from Hengmian Police Station gave workers a lecture on fraud prevention, fire safety and traffic safety. They also wrote Spring Festival couplets and made dumplings with workers.

“Most of the workers of the largest companies within our administered area are going to stay for the holiday, and we’re helping them have a safe and happy time,” said Gu Bin, an officer at Hengmian Police Station.