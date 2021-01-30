News / Metro

Out-of-town workers happy to stay in city over Spring Festival

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  17:18 UTC+8, 2021-01-30       0
To curb the spread of COVID-19 during the Spring Festival travel period, people from out of town are advised to stay in Shanghai for the holiday.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  17:18 UTC+8, 2021-01-30       0
Out-of-town workers happy to stay in city over Spring Festival
Ti Gong

A police officer from Hengmian Police Station makes dumplings with a worker of Yanfeng Automotive Safety Systems Co on Friday.

To curb the spread of COVID-19 during the Spring Festival travel rush, residents from out of town are advised to stay in Shanghai for the holiday.

At Yanfeng Automotive Safety Systems Co, a company in the Pudong New Area, about 80 percent of its workers from out of town had planned to go home for the holiday, but now over 80 percent have decided to stay.

Holiday food from the canteen, extra care for overtime workers and company celebrations of the new year are part of the company’s holiday care package for its workers.

While the company is concerned that possible outbreaks of the epidemic in workers’ hometown over the holiday could impede their return, some workers said their families have asked them to remain in Shanghai.

One of them is Wu Xiangxiang, a manufacturing line worker of the company, who is from Linyi City, Shandong Province. He has been working in Shanghai for 12 years and living apart from the rest of his family. The last time he went back home was before the Spring Festival last year.

“I support the call of the government for us to not travel during the Spring Festival, and my parents and wife also advised me to stay in Shanghai,” Wu said.

He said his company’s services for  employees during the holiday are satisfying and heart-warming.

Local police have also helped workers.

On Friday afternoon, police officers from Hengmian Police Station gave workers a lecture on fraud prevention, fire safety and traffic safety. They also wrote Spring Festival couplets and made dumplings with workers. 

“Most of the workers of the largest companies within our administered area are going to stay for the holiday, and we’re helping them have a safe and happy time,” said Gu Bin, an officer at Hengmian Police Station.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     