News / Metro

Effective controls stop spread of COVID-19

﻿ Wu Ruofan
Wu Ruofan
  17:22 UTC+8, 2021-01-30       0
The city's two new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections were discovered through effective control measures, say officials.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Workers conduct disinfection inside the Zhaotong Residential Area on January 27, which has been listed as medium risk and put under lockdown since January 21.

The city's two new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections reported on Friday, both close contacts of confirmed cases, were discovered through effective control measures, said officials during a conference on Saturday.

“We conduct nucleic acid sampling, screening and quarantine of close contacts within 24 hours if there’s infection, no matter if it’s daytime or at night,” said Wu Huanyu, deputy director of Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). 

There are three areas in Huangpu District currently under lockdown due to COVID-19 infection.

According to the district, they’ve adopted different lockdown measures based on the situations of each area.

Residents under quarantine are provided with ample living supplies and medical services. The disinfection process of deliveries and waste disposal has also been stressed.

Food menus were delivered to every resident so they can place orders. Seniors and special groups can have their meal orders made and delivered by volunteers.

Every quarantine hotel has a medical team formed by community doctors, who take the temperatures of residents twice a day and keep track of their health conditions.

Renji Hospital's west branch and Shanghai Cancer Center's Xuhui branch have also been under closed-loop management for a week due to the discovery of new cases. 

Thorough disinfection and regular nucleic acid tests were carried out, with special attention paid to patients  to safeguard their health conditions.

Each patient will receive health evaluations before discharge. 

Those in need of special treatment such as hemodialysis and radiotherapy will be transferred to other wings.

Officials remind the public to wear masks correctly, wash hands regularly, ensure good ventilation and avoid gatherings.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
