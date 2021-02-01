News / Metro

Tallest building on Huangpu's west bank to break ground this year

Construction on the tallest building on Huangpu River's west bank will commence later this year, with an additional 72 projects in Hongkou District and 41 in the North Bund.
Construction on the tallest building on Huangpu River's west bank will commence later this year, with an additional 72 projects in Hongkou District, a local construction management committee announced on Monday.

Around 230 billion yuan (US$35.6 billion) will be invested in these projects, with 5 million square meters of total floor area.

To establish the North Bund as a “world-class meeting room,” 41 projects in the area will kick off this year.

Among these, a 480-meter-tall building and core business zone with office buildings and a theater will be a new landmark in the area. China's tallest building is the 632-meter-tall Shanghai Tower on the east bank of Huangpu River.

More than 330 rental apartments will be built on the North Bund to house professionals working there.

The projects also include a university, an integrated traditional Chinese and Western medicine hospital and a public health center.

The business circle around Sichuan Road N. will also be developed this year, focusing on the city’s history, science and technology and the environment, and will include the Shanghai Literature Museum.

Last year, 12 of 15 projects in Hongkou were completed, totaling 900,000 square meters.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
