Bus station rings in festive spirit of upcoming holiday

Wu Ruofan
Wu Ruofan
  19:29 UTC+8, 2021-02-01
According to transit authorities, the new decorations are intended to provide cheer and merriment, especially for those who cannot go back to their hometowns for the holiday.
Ti Gong

Bus 71's Yan’an Road E. Station is decorated with 100 red lanterns as well as national flags to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival.

A total of 100 red lanterns lit up bus 71's terminal station on the Bund on Monday to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival.

Located on Yan’an Road E, passersby can take in the station's festive decorations in the evening, sprinkled with themes related to the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party's founding and traditional Shanghai culture.

Bus 71, which began operating in 2017, is a key medium-capacity bus that passes through the city's east-west artery. It has shuttled more than 60 million passengers with a daily capacity of 45,000.

Last year, the line introduced tours of well-known attractions along its route.

According to transit authorities, the new decorations are intended to provide cheer and merriment, especially for those who cannot go back to their hometowns for the holiday due to the epidemic.

COVID-19 prevention and control will be emphasized on all local bus routes to protect passengers during Spring Festival.

Drivers on routes that pass through low-risk areas are required to disinfect their buses twice a day, while those that travel through medium-risk areas will be disinfected three times daily.

Volunteers will be on hand to remind passengers to wear masks and maintain safe distances from one another.

Ti Gong

A conductor stands on duty at bus 71's Yan'an Road E Station on the Bund.

Ti Gong

The station's festive decorations are sprinkled with themes related to the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party's founding and traditional Shanghai culture.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
