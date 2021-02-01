Parks ordered to restrict visitor numbers

Activities at the city's parks that may trigger gatherings are suspended and indoor venues will be closed if necessary, the Shanghai Greenery and Pubic Sanitation Bureau said.

The city’s parks have been ordered to control the number of visitors at 75 percent of their maximum capacity to prevent gatherings and curb the spread of COVID-19, Shanghai's greenery authorities said on Monday night.

The figure will be adjusted based on developments of the pandemic, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau said.

Activities at parks that may trigger gatherings are suspended and indoor venues will be closed if necessary, the bureau said.

Guidance at main entrances to parks will be beefed up to prevent gatherings, and Shanghai Zoo and Shanghai Wild Animal Park have been ordered to halt interactive items such as feeding or touching animals, according to the bureau.

Visitors are required to have their temperatures and health QR codes checked on entry.

Park operators will have to apply for permission to host big events such as exhibitions and temple fairs.

They have also been ordered to enhance cleaning and disinfection at public facilities and indoor venues, the bureau said.