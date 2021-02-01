Former salesman suspected of diamonds theft

Jewelry company in Qingpu District contacted police at the end of November last year claiming seven expensive diamonds had been substituted with inferior stones in similar shapes.

3 Photos | View Slide Show › Six of the stolen diamonds recovered by police.

Ti Gong

The stolen diamonds Ti Gong

The suspect is caught from a residential complex in Songjiang District. Ti Gong

A man alleged to have stolen seven natural diamonds from a jewelry company he worked for as a salesman has been caught, Shanghai police said on Monday.

The suspect, surnamed Jia, had resigned from the company when apprehended by the police.

The diamonds in the case are worth over 7 million yuan (US$1.1 million), police said.

The company, which is in Qingpu District, contacted police at the end of November last year.

It claimed that seven diamonds ranging from 1.5 to 6 carats had been substituted with inferior stones in similar shapes.

Suspicion soon fell on Jia, who resigned from the company in June last year after working there for seven months.

Police found he had been buying fake diamonds from Internet shops since January last year and said they were almost the same shape as the diamonds the company had reported missing.

When Jia was apprehended in a residential complex in Songjiang District he is said to have confessed.

Police said they found six of the stolen diamonds in his home and were in the process of recovering the seventh, a 1.5-carat diamond which Jia is alleged to have sold to an Internet shop selling second-hand luxury goods for 93,800 yuan.