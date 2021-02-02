7 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

There were no new locally transmitted cases and two imported patients were discharged upon recovery.

There were no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases, but seven imported infections reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

The first and second patients are a Chinese couple visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on January 25.

The third patient is a Croatian who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 28.

The fourth patient is a Chinese traveling in Finland who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 18.

The fifth patient is a Chinese traveling in France who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 29.

The sixth patient is a Philippine sailor who arrived at a Shanghai port on January 26 as the ship docked here for maintenance.

The seventh patient is a Chinese working in Turkey who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 29.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flights and the ship with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, two imported patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,338 imported cases, 1,226 have been discharged upon recovery and 112 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 367 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and 18 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.