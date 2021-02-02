Police vow to stay busy during upcoming holiday

Shanghai police officials said on Tuesday that they will be working intensely through March to ensure people who spend Spring Festival in Shanghai have a safe holiday.

Because more people will stay in the city for the holiday this year than in years past, police will make day-to-day plans to keep people safe while ensuring pandemic control measures are followed.

The crime-combating campaign that began in mid-January has already yielded results.

The number of police reports filed by the public via the 110 hotline in January was down more than 5 percent from the previous month.

The number of burglary cases last month was down 39 percent from the same month last year, with 87 percent of cases already solved.



So far this year, police have solved more than 80 cases related to intellectual property and trademark infringement, food smuggling, illegal vaccines and violations of the Yangtze River fishing ban. Among them, more than 20 were related to food crimes. Because of their efforts, police prevented about 300 million yuan (US$46 million) in losses for companies and individuals.



In Chongming District, police apprehended 13 suspects who allegedly illegally hunted, purchased and sold wild birds, with about 800 wild birds seized.

More than 30 suspects have been detained in 12 illegal firework cases, with over 800 boxes of illegal fireworks and firecrackers seized.



Traffic police have cracked down on drunk driving, arresting more than 1,300 people for driving while intoxicated. Moreover, the number of people killed in road accidents is down almost 17 percent from the same period last year.

