Police find women passed out drunk in car

  20:34 UTC+8, 2021-02-02       0
Officers respond to a call at 2.30am on Tuesday to find two women unconscious in a car with its engine still running at a residential complex in Baoshan District. 
Two women found unconscious in a car with its engine running in a residential complex in Baoshan District on early Tuesday morning were drunk, police said.

Police got a call about the incident at 2:30am on Tuesday and soon arrived at the scene.

A 39-year-old woman surnamed Gao who was in the driver’s seat and a 42-year-old woman surnamed Wu who was in the back seat were woken by officers and summoned to the police station for further investigation as there was a strong smell of alcohol, police said.

The two allegedly told police they had been drinking at a friend’s house, and then returned to the residential complex with Gao behind the wheel.

Gao was found to have 193mg/100ml alcohol in her blood, which means she was drunk driving, police said.

Gao has been subject to coercive measures for being a drunk driving suspect, while Wu has been detained for making a scene at the police station and damaging some items there, police said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
