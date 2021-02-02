Baby goes home after free surgery in Shanghai

A couple leave Shanghai Yodak Cardio-Thoracic Hospital with their 4-month-old boy after successful surgery to treat the baby's congenital heart disease on Tuesday.

A couple have left Shanghai with their 4-month-old boy Xiao Xing after successful surgery to treat the baby’s congenital heart disease on Tuesday.

Shanghai Dazhong Taxi Co gave the family a free ride to help them catch the 6am train back to their hometown in Guizhou Province.

In a charity program launched by Shanghai Yodak Cardio-Thoracic Hospital and health authorities in Guizhou, doctors offer free screening and surgery for poor children with congenital heart disease in Guizhou’s Liupanshui area.

During screening last month, nearly 150 poor children were checked and arrangements were made for around 20 of them to come to Shanghai for treatment. The first batch of six children arrived at Shanghai Yodak on January 13.

Xiao Xing’s surgery was a success and he will grow up as a healthy boy, hospital officials said.

Since the boy was still weak, Dazhong Taxi, a long-term partner of Shanghai Yodak, volunteered to take the family to the railway station.

A taxi was waiting for the family at the hospital at 4am.

The boy’s mother expressed her gratitude to the hospital, the taxi company and all the Shanghai people who had cared for and helped the family.

