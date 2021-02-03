News / Metro

Heavy fines for river cruise anti-monopoly violations

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:47 UTC+8, 2021-02-03       0
The Shanghai Tourism Trade Association and 10 Huangpu River cruise operators have been fined more than 1.74 million yuan for violating China's anti-monopoly law.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:47 UTC+8, 2021-02-03       0

The Shanghai Tourism Trade Association and 10 Huangpu River cruise operators have been fined more than 1.74 million yuan (US$269,350) by Shanghai's market watchdog for violating China's anti-monopoly law.

The trade association's water tourism branch was charged with raising and then fixing the prices of Huangpu River tours and forcing its 10 members to implement the single prices, as well as limiting the number of boats that provide extra services like catering and entertainment since 2011, officials from the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation said.

It's illegal for cruise operators in the city to place fixed minimums on ticket prices. Each tour operator was required to operate only one ship with catering or entertainment services, which is also illegal.

Major cruise operators including Shanghai Huangpu River Cruise and Bashi Shipping were among those implementing single pricing on their tours. 

The cruise operators face warnings and suspension of operations by the association for failure to abide by the requirements. 

The companies have been ordered to charge at least 128 yuan per passenger, and online tickets must be at least 90 yuan per person.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     