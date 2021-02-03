News / Metro

Doctors warn of holiday overeating risks

With more people staying at home during the Spring Festival holiday eating healthily and taking exercise are even more important in maintaining health according to medical experts.
Medical experts are warning about the dangers of overeating during the Spring Festival holiday and promoting the advantages of a healthy diet.

Since people are being advised to stay at home for the weeklong holiday due to the coronavirus pandemic, overeating and a lack of physical exercise may be detrimental to their health, causing a gain in weight and even digestive diseases and cardiovascular problems, doctors said.

Overeating, consuming too much fatty and rich food, and drinking to excess can cause acute pancreatitis. People with high levels of fat in their blood, who have a habit of heavy drinking and those with gallstones are at risk from the e disease.

Dr Gao Lei, vice president of Shanghai Ren’ai Hospital, said it was common to see patients with stomach pain and digestive system problems during the festival.

He said a healthy diet, proper exercise, enough sleep and avoid sitting for a long periods are all important to stay healthy during the holiday. 

Ti Gong

Dr Gao Lei talks to a patient.

﻿
