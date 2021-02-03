Traveling tip reminders for coronavirus prevention and control

When the annual Spring Festival travel rush kicked off last Thursday, local health authorities issued traveling tips for coronavirus prevention and control.

The Shanghai Center for Health Promotion encourages travelers to familiarize themselves with disease prevention and control policies in their destinations, and carry negative nucleic acid test results with them.

The center also recommends traveling with extra masks, disinfectant and personal items like water bottles and pens to reduce sharing of such items.



People should avoid traveling through middle- and high-risk regions.

Self-monitoring is important before, during and after trips.

Travelers should always wear masks during their trips, and avoid drinking and eating at the same as nearby passengers.

Officials also reminded travelers to report to local authorities after arriving at their destinations, and immediately going to fever clinics if symptoms develop.