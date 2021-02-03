News / Metro

Hospital consolidates administration and development

The 8-year-old east facility of Shanghai 6th People's Hospital has been added to the management of its headquarters in Xuhui District for unified administration and development.
The 8-year-old east facility of Shanghai 6th People’s Hospital has been added to the management of its headquarters in Xuhui District for unified administration and development, hospital officials said on Wednesday.

The east facility in the Pudong New Area is now renamed as the hospital's Lingang branch, which will partner with the Xuhui branch by focusing on gynecology and pediatrics, emergency medicine, urological repairing and reconstruction, hematology, sleep medicine, elbow joint function reconstruction and sports medicine.

It will also partner with biological and pharmaceutical companies in Lingang to build a high-quality medical translation platform, said Yin Shankai, president of the hospital.

The Xuhui branch will enhance its capabilities related to orthopedics and endocrinology, infectious disease prevention and control, critical pregnancy diagnosis and treatment, strokes and brain injuries, urgent cerebrovascular hemorrhages, artificial intelligence imaging, chest pain and urgent respiratory disease treatment.

﻿
