News / Metro

Deliveryman held for stealing from colleague

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:34 UTC+8, 2021-02-03       0
Police say suspect admitted to them that he stole food from his colleague and said it was because he was too hungry after finishing his work for the day. 
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:34 UTC+8, 2021-02-03       0
Deliveryman held for stealing from colleague
Ti Gong

A surveillance camera catches the deliveryman taking food from a colleague's vehicle.

A deliveryman has been detained for allegedly stealing deliveries from his colleagues, police said on Wednesday.

Officers at the Huayang Road Police Station received a report from a deliveryman surnamed Huang one evening last month that several deliveries had gone missing from his food box.

The lost deliveries, he said, were worth about 150 yuan (US$23).

Police found that the deliveries had been taken by Huang’s colleague, a man surnamed Wang.

After he was caught, Wang admitted to the theft and said he had stolen the food from his colleague because he was too hungry after finishing the day’s work, police said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     