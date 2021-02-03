Deliveryman held for stealing from colleague

Police say suspect admitted to them that he stole food from his colleague and said it was because he was too hungry after finishing his work for the day.

Ti Gong

A deliveryman has been detained for allegedly stealing deliveries from his colleagues, police said on Wednesday.

Officers at the Huayang Road Police Station received a report from a deliveryman surnamed Huang one evening last month that several deliveries had gone missing from his food box.

The lost deliveries, he said, were worth about 150 yuan (US$23).

Police found that the deliveries had been taken by Huang’s colleague, a man surnamed Wang.

After he was caught, Wang admitted to the theft and said he had stolen the food from his colleague because he was too hungry after finishing the day’s work, police said.