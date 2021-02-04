Things returning to normal in Zhaotong compound and 2 local hospitals

The Zhaotong Road residential area will be downgraded to low-risk area, and two local hospitals will resume normal operations early next week.

The Zhaotong Road residential area will be downgraded to low-risk area at 6pm today, and two local hospitals will resume normal operations next week, said Wu Jinglei, director of Shanghai's health commission.

The Zhaotong area was listed as medium-risk on January 21 after residents living in the area were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Three new locally transmitted cases were reported today, two of which were close contacts of early patients and the third lives in the same residential area with an an early confirmed case. They showed symptoms after they were under quarantine since January 21 and 22, Wu said.

“They are on the chain of transmission, so the epidemic in the city is still under control,” said Dr Wu Fan, deputy director of Fudan University’s medical college and a leading expert from Shanghai's COVID-19 medical team.

All contacts of the three patients have been put under quarantine and tested negative.



Health authorities also conducted tests on 5,180 environment samples, among which 35 collected from the patients' residences and workplaces tested positive.

The lockdown of Renji Hospital's Puxi branch and Shanghai Cancer Center's Xuhui branch was lifted at noon today, with only discharge allowed. Normal operations will resume on February 8 and 9, respectively.

The lockdown was imposed after logistics workers at the hospitals tested positive for the virus.

