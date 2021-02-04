News / Metro

Things returning to normal in Zhaotong compound and 2 local hospitals

The Zhaotong Road residential area will be downgraded to low-risk area, and two local hospitals will resume normal operations early next week.
Dong Jun / SHINE

Patients leave Shanghai Cancer Center's Xuhui branch as the lockdown is lifted on February 4, 2021.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Normal operation of the Xuhui branch of Shanghai Cancer Center will start on February 9, 2021.

The Zhaotong Road residential area will be downgraded to low-risk area at 6pm today, and two local hospitals will resume normal operations next week, said Wu Jinglei, director of Shanghai's health commission.

The Zhaotong area was listed as medium-risk on January 21 after residents living in the area were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Three new locally transmitted cases were reported today, two of which were close contacts of early patients and the third lives in the same residential area with an an early confirmed case. They showed symptoms after they were under quarantine since January 21 and 22, Wu said.

“They are on the chain of transmission, so the epidemic in the city is still under control,” said Dr Wu Fan, deputy director of Fudan University’s medical college and a leading expert from Shanghai's COVID-19 medical team.

All contacts of the three patients have been put under quarantine and tested negative.

Health authorities also conducted tests on 5,180 environment samples, among which 35 collected from the patients' residences and workplaces tested positive.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A patient is wheeled out of Shanghai Cancer Center's Xuhui branch on Feburary 4, 2021.

The lockdown of Renji Hospital's Puxi branch and Shanghai Cancer Center's Xuhui branch was lifted at noon today, with only discharge allowed. Normal operations will resume on February 8 and 9, respectively.

The lockdown was imposed after logistics workers at the hospitals tested positive for the virus.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Police move away the barricades as the lockdown for Renji Hospital's Puxi branch is lifted at 12pm on February 4, 2021.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A taxi picking up patients leaves Renji Hospital's Puxi branch on February 4, 2021.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Patients leave Renji Hospital's Puxi branch at noon on February 4, 2021.

Tian Shengjie / SHINE

A press conference is held today to introduce the coronavirus situation in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
