City beefing up services for the elderly

  16:36 UTC+8, 2021-02-04
Shanghai residents over 60 comprise more than 35 percent of the permanent population, and city government will go to great lengths this year to improve their quality of life.
  16:36 UTC+8, 2021-02-04

Shanghai will add 5,000 new beds to senior homes, and 2,000 beds will be refitted to meet the needs of those with cognitive disorders, the city government announced on Thursday during a conference mapping out the plans for the city's civil affairs work in 2021.

There will be 50 new community-based comprehensive senior service centers, and 200 new canteens providing meals for elderly residents.

To adapt to the digital age, seniors can take classes to learn about intelligent technologies, and more subdistricts and towns will be included in a trial of communities friendly for seniors with cognitive disorders.

A total of 77 subdistricts and towns have participated in the trial since 2019.

Shanghai residents over the age of 60 comprise more than 35 percent of the permanent population. The Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau estimates that about 300,000 locals suffer from dementia, and the figure is rising.

By the end of 2020, the city had more than 4,500 hospital beds for seniors with cognitive disorders.

Fifteen-minute community-based senior-care service circles will be developed downtown, making community-care services such as nursing, day care, rehabilitation, clinical care and meals accessible to the elderly within easy walking distance.

The rating system for senior homes will be expanded, and a credibility system for senior-care service providers will be established.

Cooperation of senior service providers in the Yangtze River Delta region will be stepped up with the promotion of cross-area senior-care services.

Another 70 rehabilitation aid rental spots for the disabled will be created in communities, and education support will be provided for 300 children of compulsory education ages with absent or improper guardianship.

The city's support for needy people with financial difficulties will be more accurate and efficient, and its social welfare service system will be developed to deliver high-quality, multi-level and diversified senior care.

Subsidy standards for needy people will be adjusted, and a regular cross-area verification mechanism regarding their financial conditions will be established across the Yangtze River Delta region.

The city will also beef up efforts to help homeless people stay in contact and reunite with their families. 

Source: SHINE
