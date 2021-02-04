News / Metro

Authorities crack down on illegal fish trade

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:27 UTC+8, 2021-02-04
Shanghai's market authorities have detected 68 cases in a crackdown on sales from illegal fishing in the Yangtze River basin since August, Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation said on Thursday.

A total of 187 pieces of information related to such illegal trade had been cleared, with the campaign targeting both online channels such as e-commerce platforms and offline channels such as supermarkets, aquatic product trade markets, and catering businesses, according to the administration.

About 520,000 advertisements were screened and 11 concerning illegal fishing had been detected, the administration said.

Among the cases, Fisherboy, a restaurant at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in the Pudong New Area was found to be promoting Yangtze River fresh fish in its posters, and it is being investigated, the administration said.

In January last year, China implemented a fishing ban in 332 conservation areas in the Yangtze River basin. The ban was extended to a 10-year moratorium on all natural waterways of the river, including its major tributaries and lakes, from January 1 this year, according to Xinhua news agency.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
