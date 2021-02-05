1 local COVID-19 case, 9 imported infections reported in Shanghai

The local patient lives in the Pudong New Area and is a close contact of an earlier case. Meanwhile, eight imported patients were discharged upon recovery.

There was one new locally transmitted coronavirus case and nine imported infections reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

A total of 27 close contacts of the patient have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places. The places the patient had visited were fully disinfected.

Of all the 371 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and 22 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.

Of the imported cases, the first patient is a Chinese working in Mali who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on January 26.

The second patient is an Italian who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 28.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Guinea who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 29.

The fourth patient is a Mauritanian traveling in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai airport on February 1.

The fifth patient is a Chinese traveling in Hong Kong who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 21.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 21.

The seventh patient, an Algerian, and the eighth patient, a German, took the same flight from Germany and arrived at the Shanghai airport on February 2.

The ninth patient is a Chinese working in the US and arrived at the Shanghai airport on February 3.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 97 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, eight imported patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,353 imported cases, 1,248 have been discharged upon recovery and 105 are still hospitalized.

Four imported suspected cases are undergoing test.