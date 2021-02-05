News / Metro

Pudong's Xingaoyuan neighborhood upgraded to medium risk

The newly confirmed case from Xingaoyuan Phase I residential compound was reported to be a close contact of an earlier case.
A neighborhood located in the Pudong New Area was listed as medium risk by the city’s health commission on Friday due to a new locally transmitted COVID-19 infection.

The newly confirmed case from Xingaoyuan Phase I residential compound was reported to be a close contact of an earlier case.

The Hotel Salvo in Huangpu District will be downgraded to low risk at 6pm on Friday following a two-week quarantine.

Effective screening has played a key role in detecting new cases in the city recently, according to the commission.

Pre-diagnosis at fever clinics, regular testing of high-risk groups, epidemiological investigations and personal health checks facilitate early detection of the virus.

“We will evaluate the infection risk of different groups to adjust testing frequency,” said Dr Wu Fan, deputy director of Fudan University’s medical college and a leading expert on Shanghai's COVID-19 treatment team.

During Spring Festival, the city will strengthen community personnel management and disinfection. Large gatherings and celebrations should be avoided.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
