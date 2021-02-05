Authority issues health tips on packages

With more city residents buying online as Spring Festival approaches the city's health authority are advising certain precautions when packages are delivered.

The city’s health authority has issued coronavirus prevention and control tips for people receiving packages.

With the approaching of Spring Festival, residents are more likely to be buying goods online.

The Shanghai Center for Health Promotion said it is better to wear a mask while picking up a package and should avoid contact with delivery staff. If people need to check packages in front of the delivery person, keeping a one-meter social distance is important.

For packages from overseas or China’s middle- or high-risk regions, people must disinfect packages before opening.

After opening a package, it is important to wash hands.

For items inside packages, officials said disinfection should be conducted in various ways. High-temperature-resistant and washable things can be boiled, while others can be disinfected with alcohol. Paper items can be put in sunshine for over four hours.