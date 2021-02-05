News / Metro

Authority issues health tips on packages

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:20 UTC+8, 2021-02-05       0
With more city residents buying online as Spring Festival approaches the city's health authority are advising certain precautions when packages are delivered. 
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:20 UTC+8, 2021-02-05       0

The city’s health authority has issued coronavirus prevention and control tips for people receiving packages.

With the approaching of Spring Festival, residents are more likely to be buying goods online.

The Shanghai Center for Health Promotion said it is better to wear a mask while picking up a package and should avoid contact with delivery staff. If people need to check packages in front of the delivery person, keeping a one-meter social distance is important.

For packages from overseas or China’s middle- or high-risk regions, people must disinfect packages before opening.

After opening a package, it is important to wash hands.

For items inside packages, officials said disinfection should be conducted in various ways. High-temperature-resistant and washable things can be boiled, while others can be disinfected with alcohol. Paper items can be put in sunshine for over four hours.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     