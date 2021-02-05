News / Metro

Zhangjiang medical tech firm listed on HKEX

Microport CardioFlow Medtech Corp famous for its independently researched VitaFlow product, an aortic valve made of cattle pericardium widely used in hospitals across the country. 
Ti Gong

Company officials celebrate the listing of Microport CardioFlow Medtech Corp, a medical device maker in Shanghai's Zhangjiang High-Tech Park. 

The subsidiary of a local tech company in the Pudong New Area has been listed on the Hong Kong Exchanges in a milestone to expand the global market for China’s domestically developed medical devices.

Microport CardioFlow Medtech Corp in Shanghai's Zhangjiang High-Tech Park has been listed on the main board of the HKEX. It is the second tech firm under MicroPort to be listed on the world's top IPO market.

CardioFlow is famous for its independently researched VitaFlow product, China’s first aortic valve made of cattle pericardium. The product has been used and recognized by over 150 hospitals across the country with large reductions in the cost of surgery.

The valve was approved by the National Medical Products Administration in July 2019. It also acquired certificates in Argentina and Thailand in 2020 as part of its global promotion plan.

Compared with traditional heart valve replacement surgery, transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) only requires a small incision in a patient's leg, so it can be used on patients who are too sick or too old for conventional operations. Patients can be discharged with­in days of surgery.

Over 600,000 patients have received TAVI treatment globally, including 6,000 in China. In 2020, some 3,500 TAVI surgeries were conducted despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“The aortic valve operation has broad perspective in China,” said Luo Qiyi, chief technology officer of MicroPort and chairman of CardioFlow.

“The listing on HKEX will help achieve the company’s ambition to become a world-leading heart valve disease solution provider,” he said.

MicroPort Scientific Corp was established in Shanghai in 1998. It has become a leading medical device company, releasing the world's first targeted-drug-delivery heart stent and China’s first pacemaker made to international standards.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
