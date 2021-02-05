News / Metro

Residential complex in Pudong locked down

Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  22:12 UTC+8, 2021-02-05       0
Xingaoyuan Phase I residential complex is put under closed-loop management on Friday after a resident living in the area was confirmed with COVID-19.
Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  22:12 UTC+8, 2021-02-05       0

The Xingaoyuan Phase I residential complex in the Pudong New Area was placed under closed-loop management on Friday after a resident living in the area was confirmed with COVID-19.

It was listed as a medium-risk area by Shanghai’s health commission and there are around 3,500 people being quarantined in the neighborhood in Gaodong Town, said Huang Wei, the town's deputy head.

A first round of nucleic acid test was completed for these residents on Thursday night, the Pudong government said on Friday.

Residential complex in Pudong locked down
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A deliveryman places packages of quarantined residents at the entrance to the Xingaoyuan Phase I residential complex.

Only one entrance of the complex is open. Two large tents outside the entrance are for packages and food bought online by the quarantined residents.

Over 100 staff members of the town government are collating the needs of residents and will support them as soon as possible, Huang said. At around 4pm, bedclothes for the security guards who need to stay inside the compound and dozens of boxes of disinfectant were delivered.

Residential complex in Pudong locked down
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Bedclothes are taken into the quarantined area for security guards.

Residential complex in Pudong locked down
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Boxes of disinfectant are delivered.

A woman, surnamed Ma, who brought vegetables and daily necessities, was waiting outside the complex. A family member lives in the area, Ma told Shanghai Daily.

She handed over the goods to staff at the entrance after she waved to her family from a distance.

“I am not worried about the pandemic because it has been controlled well in the city,” Ma said. “I just hope my relative will feel easy during the following days of quarantine.”

Residential complex in Pudong locked down
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A man in the quarantined complex waves to family members from a distance on Friday.

A man, surnamed Yang, brought a laptop for a quarantined colleague. “My boss asked me to do so,” Yang said. “Although my colleague cannot go to his workplace, he can still work at home.”

According to the health commission at a news conference on Friday, the new local case is related to a previous confirmed patient. 

The case was found through investigations by medical workers and people don’t need to worry too much, said Dr Wu Fan, deputy director of Fudan University’s medical college and a leading expert on Shanghai's COVID-19 treatment team.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     