Residential complex in Pudong locked down

The Xingaoyuan Phase I residential complex in the Pudong New Area was placed under closed-loop management on Friday after a resident living in the area was confirmed with COVID-19.

It was listed as a medium-risk area by Shanghai’s health commission and there are around 3,500 people being quarantined in the neighborhood in Gaodong Town, said Huang Wei, the town's deputy head.

A first round of nucleic acid test was completed for these residents on Thursday night, the Pudong government said on Friday.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Only one entrance of the complex is open. Two large tents outside the entrance are for packages and food bought online by the quarantined residents.

Over 100 staff members of the town government are collating the needs of residents and will support them as soon as possible, Huang said. At around 4pm, bedclothes for the security guards who need to stay inside the compound and dozens of boxes of disinfectant were delivered.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A woman, surnamed Ma, who brought vegetables and daily necessities, was waiting outside the complex. A family member lives in the area, Ma told Shanghai Daily.

She handed over the goods to staff at the entrance after she waved to her family from a distance.

“I am not worried about the pandemic because it has been controlled well in the city,” Ma said. “I just hope my relative will feel easy during the following days of quarantine.”

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A man, surnamed Yang, brought a laptop for a quarantined colleague. “My boss asked me to do so,” Yang said. “Although my colleague cannot go to his workplace, he can still work at home.”

According to the health commission at a news conference on Friday, the new local case is related to a previous confirmed patient.

The case was found through investigations by medical workers and people don’t need to worry too much, said Dr Wu Fan, deputy director of Fudan University’s medical college and a leading expert on Shanghai's COVID-19 treatment team.