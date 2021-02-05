News / Metro

Quarantine over for Hotel Salvo's guests

Tian Shengjie
  22:17 UTC+8, 2021-02-05       0
Guests who had to stay in the Huangpu District hotel for the past 14 days were able to leave on Friday night after lockdown ended.
After 14 days in quarantine, guests at the Hotel Salvo in Huangpu District left the area on Friday night.

The hotel was downgraded to low-risk by Shanghai’s health commission on Friday. It was put into lockdown after two workers and a guest were confirmed with novel coronavirus on January 21.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People leave the Hotel Salvo in Huangpu District on Friday.

At 6pm, many people waited for their family members outside the hotel. A woman, surnamed Lin, said her daughter was in the hotel for the past 14 days.

“I talked with her via WeChat, knowing that the staff members looked after the quarantined people very well,” Lin said. “I am so excited that I can see my daughter again and I have cooked her favorite soy source-braised pork to welcome her home.”

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A staff member guides people quarantined in the past 14 days to leave the hotel on Friday.

A woman in her 20s, surnamed Zhang, said she celebrated a friend’s birthday with other people in the hotel on January 21.

“I felt shocked but not afraid when I knew that I had to be quarantined,” she said.

After her room and her luggage were disinfected, Zhang was allowed to leave the hotel. “Everything ran well during the past 14 days,” Zhang said. "This is a special memory for me."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A staff member disinfects the luggage of a hotel guest on Friday.

A student surnamed Dai said hotel staff created a WeChat group for those in quarantine. Many encouraged them to do exercise in their hotel rooms through social media and some people sent jokes to keep them amused.

“Although we don’t know each other, we are a big family,” Dai said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
