Quarantine over for Hotel Salvo's guests

After 14 days in quarantine, guests at the Hotel Salvo in Huangpu District left the area on Friday night.

The hotel was downgraded to low-risk by Shanghai’s health commission on Friday. It was put into lockdown after two workers and a guest were confirmed with novel coronavirus on January 21.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

At 6pm, many people waited for their family members outside the hotel. A woman, surnamed Lin, said her daughter was in the hotel for the past 14 days.

“I talked with her via WeChat, knowing that the staff members looked after the quarantined people very well,” Lin said. “I am so excited that I can see my daughter again and I have cooked her favorite soy source-braised pork to welcome her home.”

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A woman in her 20s, surnamed Zhang, said she celebrated a friend’s birthday with other people in the hotel on January 21.

“I felt shocked but not afraid when I knew that I had to be quarantined,” she said.

After her room and her luggage were disinfected, Zhang was allowed to leave the hotel. “Everything ran well during the past 14 days,” Zhang said. "This is a special memory for me."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A student surnamed Dai said hotel staff created a WeChat group for those in quarantine. Many encouraged them to do exercise in their hotel rooms through social media and some people sent jokes to keep them amused.

“Although we don’t know each other, we are a big family,” Dai said.