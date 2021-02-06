News / Metro

Parcel deliveries sorted in residential complex under lockdown

Residents of Xingaoyuan Phase 1, which was put under lockdown on Friday due to the discovery of a COVID-19 case, are having their basic life needs addressed.
Ti Gong

Police officer Bai Bo (middle) handles parcels delivered to the residents of the residential complex.

Residents of Xingaoyuan Phase 1 residential complex in the Pudong New Area, which was put under lockdown on Friday due to the discovery of a COVID-19 case, are having their basic life needs addressed.

Parcels for the residents, which are dropped by deliverymen outside the residential complex, are first transported to four different locations within the residential complex and then further delivered to each building.

On Friday, officials of the residents’ committee and community volunteers collected the social insurance cards, and registered the daily medicine needs of 800 elderly residents. 

The information will be reported to the town government which is expected to coordinate medicine supplies for the residents.

Bai Bo, a police officer of Yangyuan Police Station who has been serving the residential complex for eight years, moved in on Thursday morning after notification of the COVID-19 case.

He said he spent the most part of his first day staying in the residential complex delivering parcels to the residents together with the community workers and keeping order at the nucleic acid test point as all residents are subject to the tests.

After finishing their work at 10pm, they could finally sit down for a meeting to sort out solutions for the problems the residents are faced with, prioritizing parcel management and medicines for the elderly residents, Bai said.

“When we settled on the solutions at 1am the next morning, we realized that we had forgotten to find ourselves lodgings in the residential complex and had to sleep on couches and chairs,” he said.

Bai said the community service providers will stay alongside residents of this residential complex and spend the coming Spring Festival with them under lockdown. 

Over 1,400 households live there.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
