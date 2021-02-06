Bureau ensures correct management of public toilets, suspect waste

Shanghai's public sanitation authorities have tightened COVID-19 prevention and control measures concerning public toilets and household trash.

Shanghai's public sanitation authorities have tightened COVID-19 prevention and control measures concerning the management of public toilets and the handling of household trash at designated medical treatment institutions and quarantine homes.

Wet trash and dry garbage including waste masks from homes of people in quarantine should be kept inside airtight bags, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau said on Saturday.

Transportation vehicles should follow designated routes, and the garbage will be delivered to waste incineration plants.

No extra procedures will be involved as the waste will be handled with priority and dropped directly into incinerators, the bureau said.

Domestic trash produced at designated medical treatment institutions is handled as medical waste.

At public toilets, good ventilation should be ensured, and disinfection of frequently used items such as handles, wash basins, taps and wastepaper baskets will be strengthened.

When the number of users rises, the disinfection frequency should be further lifted, the bureau ordered.

Enhanced disinfection has also been ordered for the cleaning work of septic tanks and fecal suction trucks.