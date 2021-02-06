Communities turn a new leaf with risk downgrade
The Linjiang New Village (No. 1 and 2) community of Youyi Road Subdistrict of Baoshan District was downgraded to a low-risk COVID-19 area on Saturday at 6pm, the city’s health commission said.
Fourteen days ago, the area was placed into lockdown, and was listed as medium risk after a couple was diagnosed with COVID-19 on January 23.
Meanwhile, the Shanghai Book City on Fuzhou Road in Huangpu District reopened on Saturday. Many shoppers were early, waiting outside for the doors to open.
It closed on January 21 after the Zhaotong Road residential area nearby became a medium-risk area.
After a 14-day quarantine, the residential area was downgraded and unblocked on Thursday night.
One is Guixi residential complex in Huangpu District and Xingaoyuan Phase I residential compound in the Pudong New Area.