Communities turn a new leaf with risk downgrade

﻿ Tian Shengjie
  18:03 UTC+8, 2021-02-06       0
The Linjiang New Village (No. 1 and 2) community of Youyi Road Subdistrict of Baoshan was downgraded to a low-risk COVID-19 area on Saturday at 6pm.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People queue at the Shanghai Book City in Huangpu District on Saturday.

The Linjiang New Village (No. 1 and 2) community of Youyi Road Subdistrict of Baoshan District was downgraded to a low-risk  COVID-19 area on Saturday at 6pm, the city’s health commission said.

Fourteen days ago, the area was placed into lockdown, and was listed as medium risk after a couple was diagnosed with COVID-19 on January 23.

Meanwhile, the Shanghai Book City on Fuzhou Road in Huangpu District reopened on Saturday. Many shoppers were early, waiting outside for the doors to open.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People browse at Shanghai Book City.

It closed on January 21 after the Zhaotong Road residential area nearby became a medium-risk area.

After a 14-day quarantine, the residential area was downgraded and unblocked on Thursday night.

As of 6pm on Saturday, two medium-risk areas remain in the city. 

One is Guixi residential complex in Huangpu District and Xingaoyuan Phase I residential compound in the Pudong New Area.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

New Year's decorations at the Shanghai Book City.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A shopper has their temperature taken.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
