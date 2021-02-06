Universities make stay-in-city students welcome

Out-of-town students remaining at Shanghai universities are celebrating the Chinese New Year, which falls on February 12 this year.

Ti Gong

Out-of-town students remaining at universities in Shanghai are celebrating the Chinese New Year, which falls on February 12 this year.

Usually, students would return home for family reunions during the Spring Festival, but this year, governments at all levels encourage people to stay where they are to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Donghua University has arranged a series of activities, including paper-cutting, writing festive couplets and having delicious meals, to celebrate the important occasion. It has also given out gift packs to students from impoverished families.

“At first, when I decided to stay on campus, I was a little bit upset as I have to spend the Spring Festival without family for the first time,” said Wang Tianxin, from Xingtai of Hebei Province, which is a medium-risk area for the pandemic.

“But my teachers, classmates and dorm managers all have been caring about me and ready to help me. They’ve made me feel like home though away from family.”

To ease her financial burden, the university has arranged a part-time job at a university office every Monday to Wednesday.

Ti Gong

Wang Gang, a researcher at the university’s laboratory for modification of chemical fibers, is working with his students on experiments, collecting lab data and analyzing results. They are working on a program to develop printing transistors and semiconductor fibers, which can be used on wearable digital devices.



“Time is precious for us as competition of scientific research is a very fierce,” he said. “We have to seize every minute to work on our research.”

To ensure students feel the festive atmosphere on campus, the university canteens have prepared a New Year’s Eve dinner for them on February 11. They can also enjoy free dumplings on February 11 and 12, the Lunar New Year's Day.

There are also other activities, such as online courses, lectures, reading clubs, dancing classes, martial arts training, calligraphy and singing, for students to enrich their life during the winter vacation.

The university’s activity rooms, stadiums, libraries and self-study classrooms are all open to them.

Ti Gong

The East China University of Science and Technology has its canteens decorated with red lanterns to create a Spring Festival atmosphere for students remaining on campus, including about 600 postgraduates.

To ease students’ homesickness, the university canteens are offering various cuisine varieties to enable them to have a taste of their hometowns. The university launched an online solicitation and vote for favorite hometown dishes to decide on the menus.

In a tradition, the university is also offering free noodles for faculty and students on their birthday. During the festival, there will be noodles with fried fish or beef with auspicious meanings for wealthy and flourishing life.

Meanwhile, 10 ayi who manage dorms have knitted more than 100 scarves, hats and gloves for students to help them through winter. They are also helping students with cleaning and delivery of fruit and milk.

On Thursday, the university organized a series of activities, including making dumplings, paper-cutting, writing Spring Festival couplets and making video calls to families, for students to have an early taste of the festival. Students were also invited to make Chinese and Western pastries with chefs.

The university is also giving out meal vouchers to students so they can enjoy a free Chinese New Year’s Eve dinner and dumplings.

Reading activities, campus tours and gift packs are all available.